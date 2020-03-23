Harvey Weinstein leaves Manhattan Supreme Court on February 21. Prison officials said the former film producer has the coronavirus disease. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has tested positive for the coronavirus disease, New York prison officials said.

Weinstein, who was convicted and sentenced this month to 23 years, was placed in isolation at the Wende Correctional Facility in western New York.

Authorities say Weinstein, 68, already had the virus when he arrived from Rikers Island last week.

Doctors treated Weinstein for high blood pressure and chest pains during and after his trial in Manhattan, where jurors found him guilty of rape and sexual misconduct for two incidents in 2006 and 2013.

He still faces charges in Los Angeles of rape and other sexual offenses, for which he could be sentenced to as many as 28 years in prison. Los Angeles prosecutors are seeking extradition from New York.

The accusations against Weinstein started the #MeToo movement in 2018.