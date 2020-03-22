President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he has activated the National Guard for California, New York and Washington during a briefing of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump announced Sunday that he has activated the National Guard in California, New York and Washington in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19.

During a briefing by the White House Coronavirus Task Force Trump announced that the federal government will fund the missions but all three states will remain in command of the National Guard.

New York and Washington account for about half of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States.

"We're dealing also with other states but these states have been hit the hardest," Trump said.

Trump said he instructed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to supply four federal medical stations with 1,000 beds for New York, eight federal medical stations with 2,000 beds for California and three federal medical stations as well as three smaller medical stations with 1,000 beds for Washington.

"This action will give them maximum flexibility to use the National Guard against the virus without having to worry about costs or liability and freeing up state resources to protect the health and safety of the people in their state," he said.

Trump also said that the USNS Mercy Navy hospital ship will be sent to Los Angeles and the USNS Comfort will be sent to the East Coast, likely in the New York harbor.