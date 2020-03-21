A worker cleans the hand rails of an escalator at Newark International Airport in Newark, N.J., on Monday. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday shuttered all non-essential businesses in the state. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- The governors of Oregon and New Jersey are the latest to restrict movement and gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, but both fell short of issuing full stay-at-home orders.

The states' new rules come as the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 rose to 260 Saturday, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The school said the total number of confirmed cases in the United States neared 20,000 as of 7 a.m. Saturday.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced plans for the state's new "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" plan in a joint news conference with Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler on Friday night.

She said the state will reveal the full details of the plan Monday, but called for "aggressive social distancing." She declined to describe the new plan as a shelter-in-place order, saying the phrase implied a complete lock-down in the state.

"The storm is coming but we still have time to change its course. Stay home and stay healthy," she said. "I am directing Oregonians (starting) tonight to stay home to stay healthy. Social distancing, done well, can save lives."

Brown called on Oregonians to stay at home "unless absolutely necessary." The "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" is expected to limit dining and drinking at restaurants and bars, ban gatherings of more than 25 people.

Wheeler, though, said the order will be similar to California's stay-at-home order issued Thursday. That order requires all residents to stay home except to get groceries or gas, or visit pharmacies banks or laundromats. The governors of Connecticut, Illinois and New York issued similar orders Friday, shuttering non-essential travel and business.

"This is not a lockdown," Wheeler said. "This will be a 'stay at home unless it's absolutely necessary' order."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, meanwhile, said Friday he plans to shut down all non-essential business in the state. He declined to immediately offer details on what types of businesses will be affected.

"It brings me no joy, but we have no choice. We will, within the next 24 hours, further tighten screws in terms of social distancing," he said during a news conference.

Earlier this week, he restricted public gatherings to 50 people, but said that could be further tightened to 10 people.

"This is tough," Murphy said. "The only way that we're going to beat this darn virus is, literally, if we stay home."