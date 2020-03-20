President Donald Trump speaks to reporters Thursday during a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic, with members of his Coronavirus Task Force, at the White House. Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The White House Coronavirus Task Force will give an update Friday morning on the ongoing federal response to the outbreak.

President Donald Trump's team is scheduled to hold its briefing at 11:45 a.m. EDT. The president has attended each briefing this week.

Trump said at Thursday's briefing that he's ordered the Food and Drug Administration to fast-track potential therapies for COVID-19 in the absence of a vaccine, which is still in development.

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said his agency is moving quickly to approve potential drug treatments for the coronavirus, including an antiviral medication that's been used to treat Ebola and another that's been used for malaria. That process is expected to take several weeks.

Trump is scheduled to speak later Friday to a group of small business owners at the White House.

Senate Republicans on Thursday unveiled a proposal that includes "rapid relief" for small businesses in meeting payroll and covering expenses.