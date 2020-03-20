A trader works on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- All three major U.S. indices opened with gains Friday for the second day in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 200 points by 10:30 a.m. EDT. The S&P 500 had gained 20 points and the Nasdaq was up nearly 140.

The gains came on a day when "quadruple witching" options expire, which typically add volatility, and followed moderate increases across all three indices on Thursday. Entering Friday, the Dow had lost 13 percent of its value this week.

Oil prices, which have plummeted in recent weeks, showed some gains early Friday but fell back into the negative. Brent crude was trading at just over $28 per barrel.

Friday's gains followed reports that multiple U.S. senators moved to sell off some of their stock weeks ago at the start of the coronavirus outbreak. Among those reported to have dumped shares are Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia.