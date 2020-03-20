A woman stops to take a photo surrounded by zero nearby pedestrian traffic in Times Square in New York City on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Commuters walk in a near empty Grand Central Station Terminal between 7:30 and 8 AM to start the week in New York City on March 16. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be a yet to be removed cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Army Spc. Reagan Long and Pfc. Naomi Velez register people at a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center in Glenn Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 14. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. Photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss/U.S. Army National Guard/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits waits for the arrival of possible patients who will arrive by car at New York State's first drive through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y. on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A one mile containment zone was set around New Rochelle, N.Y. in hopes of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Friday, he implemented a mandatory stay-at-home order for New York residents. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered all non-essential workers in the state to stay at home, and joined three other neighboring states in closing certain businesses like barbershops and nail salons.

Cuomo said all the non-essential workers should refrain from leaving home unless faced with an emergency. He said public transportation, however, will stay open.

"This is not life as usual," Cuomo said. "This is the most drastic measure we can take."

The governor also stressed that his orders will be enforced starting Sunday.

"These are not helpful hints," he said. "I am not kidding about this. These provisions will be enforced. Your actions can affect my health."

Also, in a joint statement Friday with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Cuomo said all barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, hair removal services and other personal care services will close Saturday night.

Thursday, the governors ordered indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys in the four states to close and limited crowd gatherings to 50 people.

"Social distancing is paramount to our broader strategy," Murphy said. "While we understand the challenge these restrictions pose to our region's small businesses, we are actively working with the federal government to ensure that financial relief is made available to our business owners and workforce as quickly as possible."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the first statewide restriction that required residents to remain at home. The only exceptions are for residents traveling to gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and laundromats.