The core stage of NASA's Space Launch System moon rocket rolls out to a barge in January for transport from Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans. Photo courtesy of Boeing

ORLANDO, March 20 (UPI) -- NASA has suspended work on the Space Launch System moon rocket because of the COVID-19 pandemic, creating a potential delay in the agency's Artemis program for a moon landing in 2024.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine announced the suspension Thursday evening, as part of a near-total shutdown of the agency's Stennis Space Center in southern Mississippi. That's where the rocket's core stage is being prepared for a test firing.

Bridenstine said a worker at Stennis had tested positive for COVID-19.

"We realize there will be impacts to NASA missions, but ... we understand that our top priority is the health and safety of the NASA workforce," Bridenstine said in the announcement.

NASA and its contractors, chiefly Boeing and Lockheed Martin, build the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule at Michoud Assembly Facility, 40 miles southwest of Stennis in New Orleans. That facility also was shut, according to Bridenstine's announcement.

The action means that the facilities are closed except for very limited staff needed to secure property. Bridenstine said both Stennis and Michoud had seen a "rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community ... and self-isolation cases within our workforce."

Boeing released a statement supporting the decision.

"We will remain engaged with NASA, health officials, our employees, suppliers and other stakeholders, and make all the progress we can until onsite work can resume," the company said.

In January, NASA and Boeing sent 300 people to Stennis to prepare the 212-foot-long, 188,000-pound core stage for test firing at the facility's B-2 test stand.

On March 3, Boeing announced the rocket's initial checkouts went smoothly, but no date had been confirmed for the final test.

The full test-firing would entail igniting the four Aerojet Rocketdyne RS-25 engines for a full eight minutes, which is how long they would burn in an actual launch. The rocket would be locked down while producing 8.8 million pounds of thrust.

Vice President Mike Pence charged NASA with returning to the moon by 2024 during a speech in March 2019. The rocket at Stennis had been slated for an uncrewed launch at the end of 2020 to travel around the moon.