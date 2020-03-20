Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters Tuesday, alongside President Donald Trump, at a White House briefing on the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- All Americans will have an extra three months to file their federal tax returns this year, due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Friday the deadline to file has been moved from April 15 to July 15, to give taxpayers more time to submit their financial documents. Mnuchin said President Donald Trump ordered the change.

"All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties," he said.

"I encourage all taxpayers who may have tax refunds to file now to get your money."

The change, however, applies only to federal tax returns. States that collect income tax set their own deadlines.

The IRS said nearly 68 million Americans have already filed their federal return.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration rolled out a series of proposals to deal with the effects of the health crisis, including a $1 trillion plan that would send stimulus payments to most Americans, if approved by Congress. The payments would be a measure to stabilize a volatile economy.

The plan calls for sending initial payments of $1,000 within three weeks and another payment six weeks later, if there's still a national emergency. Households with children would also receive $500 per child, Mnuchin said.