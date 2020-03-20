March 20 (UPI) -- Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities said a Honduran man died by apparent suicide earlier this week at a Texas family detention center.

ICE said in a statement Thursday that the 27-year-old man was pronounced dead at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday after he was found unresponsive by facility staff at the Karnes County Residential Center in Karnes, some 56 miles southeast of San Antonio.

Emergency personnel attempted to revive the man but were unsuccessful, the statement read, adding "the preliminary cause of death appears to be self-inflicted strangulation."

The man was "encountered" Feb. 19 with a family member by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Presidio, Texas, port of entry and both were issued expedited removal orders before being transferred to ICE on Feb. 21, authorities said.

"At the time of his death, both were awaiting removal back to their home country," ICE said, adding the case is under investigation.

The Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services said it was "in shock and deeply disturbed by this devastating news."

"The father was our client and we were fighting for his and his family's freedom," the organization said in a statement. "We stand in solidarity with the family that has to bear this tragedy due to the injustice of Trump's draconian anti-immigrant policies."

The organization said that since President Donald Trump was inaugurated in January 2017, 36 people have died under the Department of Homeland Security's care, including children.

News of the man's death came a day after ICE said it would stop conducting most arrests as the country attempts to stymie the spread of a deadly and infectious coronavirus.

Since the outbreak has intensified in the United States, advocates have demanded the government release detainees, fearing they are at heightened risk of being sickened by the virus. On Monday, lawyers with the American Civil Liberties Union sued ICE on behalf of immigrants detained at the Tacoma Northwest Detention Center in Washington who are at high risk of serious illness or death if they contract COVID-19.

RAICES said Thursday that they have heard from a number of detainees who are frightened to be locked in detention amid the virus' spread.

"We demand that ICE release all immigrant detainees immediately," the organization said, adding "we anticipate that this won't be the last death at Karnes unless ICE immediately releases all those detained at this detention center and in custody around the country."