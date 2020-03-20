A woman stops to take a photo surrounded by zero nearby pedestrian traffic in Times Square in New York City on March 18. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Commuters walk in a near empty Grand Central Station Terminal between 7:30 and 8 a.m. to start the week in New York City on March 16. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Elevator buttons are covered in what appear to be a yet to be removed cleaning agent in a Manhattan apartment building in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Army Spc. Reagan Long and Pfc. Naomi Velez register people at a COVID-19 Mobile Testing Center in Glenn Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 14. Members of the Army and Air National Guard from across several states have been activated under Operation COVID-19 to support federal, state and local efforts. Photo by Sgt. Amouris Coss/U.S. Army National Guard/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits waits for the arrival of possible patients who will arrive by car at New York State's first drive through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

A one mile containment zone was set around New Rochelle, N.Y., in hopes of slowing down the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters in New Rochelle, N.Y., on March 13. Friday, he implemented a mandatory stay-at-home order for New York residents. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- The governors of Connecticut, Illinois and New York joined California on Friday in ordering all non-essential workers to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed at least 227 people in the United States.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said all the non-essential workers should refrain from leaving home unless faced with an emergency. He said public transportation, however, will stay open.

"This is not life as usual," Cuomo said. "This is the most drastic measure we can take."

The governor also stressed that his orders will be enforced starting Sunday.

"These are not helpful hints," he said. "I am not kidding about this. These provisions will be enforced. Your actions can affect my health."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Illinois' stay-at-home order will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday and last through April 7. He said residences can visit grocery stores, gas stations and pharmacies, and talk walks outdoors.

He said he asked medical experts, epidemiologists, mathematicians and modelers what he can do to save the most lives in the state.

"Well, they've come back to me with one inescapable conclusion: To avoid the loss of potentially tens of thousands of lives, we must enact an immediate stay-at-home order for the state of Illinois," he said during a news conference.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont said he also plans to order all non-essential workers to stay home starting 8 p.m.

"Look, it's tough medicine," he told reporters Friday. "I think it's the right medicine."

Lamont said that anyone who breaks his order could be fined.

Also, in a joint statement Friday, Cuomo, Lamont, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, said all barbershops, hair and nail salons, tattoo or piercing parlors, hair removal services and other personal care services will close Saturday night.

Thursday, the governors ordered indoor portions of retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys in the four states to close and limited crowd gatherings to 50 people.

"Social distancing is paramount to our broader strategy," Murphy said. "While we understand the challenge these restrictions pose to our region's small businesses, we are actively working with the federal government to ensure that financial relief is made available to our business owners and workforce as quickly as possible."

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday ordered the first statewide restriction that required residents to remain at home. The only exceptions are for residents traveling to gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, banks and laundromats.