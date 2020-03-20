Adolfo Garcia, 44, died in a grain bin accident in Kentucky on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Pixabay

EVANSVILLE, Ind., March 20 (UPI) -- Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a farmworker in a Kentucky grain bin this week.

Adolfo Garcia, 44, died in a grain bin accident at United Livestock Commodities Inc. on Tuesday. He is at least the seventh person to die in a grain bin accident in the United States this year.

Garcia had entered the bin "in an attempt to dislodge a portion of grain that was stuck," according to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, which responded to the call. "A witness and co-worker reported that as that portion of grain dislodged, a large amount of grain collapsed on the victim."

The bin, which was large enough to hold about 80,000 bushels, was partially filled with corn.

Several local fire departments and rescue groups -- along with neighboring farmers in tractors and semi-trucks -- worked for nearly four hours to free Garcia from the bin. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted Tuesday, but the results have not been released, Graves County Coroner Brad Jones said.

Garcia is survived by a wife and five children. His community has set up a benefit account at a local bank to help his family, according to the sheriff's office.

His family planned a private service, according to his obituary.

Dozens of farmers and farmworkers die in grain bins every year. Accidents happen most often on farms with few employees that are not required to follow Occupational Safety and Health Administration safety regulations.

It is unclear if OSHA will investigate the accident.