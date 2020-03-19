President Donald Trump speaks Wednesday during a briefing from his Coronavirus Task Force, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's Coronavirus Task Force will give a briefing at 11 a.m. EDT Thursday.

Wednesday, Trump invoked the Defense Production Act -- a rarely-used emergency power established in 1950 -- to help spur the manufacture of critical medical supplies and signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which guarantees sick leave to workers.

The legislation provides as many as 10 days of paid sick leave for some workers, enhanced unemployment insurance and free coronavirus testing. It also contains protections for frontline workers, increased federal funds for Medicaid and more than $1 billion to strengthen food security initiatives.

The White House is working with Congress to finalize a $1 trillion package, which includes stimulus payments to most Americans.