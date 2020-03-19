The three major U.S. indices bounced back with moderate gains Thursday, fueled by soaring tech stocks. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- After sliding early, the U.S. stock market rebounded slightly Thursday with the help of big tech stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell after the opening bell but quickly erased the losses in early trading.

By 1 p.m. EDT, the Dow was up nearly 200 points and the S&P 500 was up about 20 points. But the most significant gains were seen in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which was up 200 points by mid-Thursday.

Shares of tech giants Uber, Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Apple anchored the boost.

Thursday's mild movement followed significant losses on Wednesday, when the Dow closed down nearly 6 percent and finished below 20,000 for the first time since early 2017.