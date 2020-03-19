The three major U.S. indices showed minimal gains to begin trading Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- After sliding early, the U.S. stock market rebounded slightly Thursday morning with the help of big tech stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell after the opening bell but quickly erased the losses in early trading.

By 11 a.m. EDT the Dow was up more than 40 points. The S&P 500 was also up a few points, but the big gains were seen early in the tech-heavy Nasdaq, which was up more than 140 points.

Shares of tech giants Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Apple all showed increases of more than 1 percent.

Thursday's mild movement followed significant losses on Wednesday, when the Dow closed down nearly 6 percent and finished below 20,000 for the first time since early 2017.