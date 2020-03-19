March 19 (UPI) -- Thousands of people in Salt Lake City endured dozens of aftershocks and prolonged periods without electricity after Wednesday's magnitude-5.7 earthquake.

The quake caused minimal damage to some homes and businesses in the Utah capital, but officials said it caused no serious injuries.

The quake, Utah's largest since 1992, was followed by nearly 100 aftershocks, including one that registered a magnitude of 4.6.

Salt Lake City International Airport has resumed operations after it was forced to close for several hours Wednesday. The earthquake cut power to tens of thousands of homes and businesses and the city's light rail and commuter train services were disrupted.

The worst damage was seen about 15 miles west of downtown Salt Lake City in Magna, the quake's epicenter. About 100 people were displaced and police were dispatched to prevent looting.

Several older buildings were damaged, including the Rescue Mission of Salt Lake and a neighboring building undergoing renovations. In some places, bricks had spilled onto the sidewalk from downtown rooftops.