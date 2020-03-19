A health worker behind a chain-linked fence surrounding the Fairfield Inn, a hotel purchased by the State of California to be used as a quarantine facility for CCOVID-19 patients, chats with a U.S. Marshal who is guarding the facility in San Carlos, Calif. on March 12. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom allocated $150 million in emergency funding to protect the state's homeless population from the coronavirus.

"People experiencing homelessness are among the most vulnerable to the spread of COVID-19," he said in a statement on Wednesday. "California is deploying massive resources to get these vulnerable residents safely into shelter, removing regulatory barriers and securing trailers and hotels to provide immediate housing options for those most at risk."

Gavin said $100 million will be directed to local governments for shelter support and emergency housing and $50 million will go to purchasing travel trailers and leasing rooms in hotels, motels and other facilities.

According to a release from the governor's office, California is buying 1,309 travel trailers from FEMA and private vendors to provide quarantine capacity in order to remove people from shelters who have been infected with the disease or are demonstrating symptoms into isolation.

"The purposes of this emergency protective measure is to protect healthy people in those facilities and create capacity in the existing shelter network," his office said. "These trailers will be deployed to California's largest population centers."

The state has also provided counties with lists of over 950 hotels and motels in 53 counties to lease rooms from for the next several months. The state has offered to contact the facilities to negotiate the leases, the release said.

Officials said the state signed hotel leases on Tuesday for its first two properties, including 393 rooms in Oakland.

"These rooms will be put to use as emergency protective measures by the local governments as isolation capacity for homeless individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 or are symptomatic or otherwise at significant risk," the statement read.

The move follows Gavin on Monday signing an executive order to halt evictions, slow foreclosures and protect against utility shutoffs.

As of Tuesday evening, the state has reported 598 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 13 deaths.