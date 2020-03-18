Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters Tuesday, alongside President Donald Trump and members of the Coronavirus Task Force, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force will give an update at the White House Wednesday morning, at which they will discuss action from the Food and Drug Administration.

The update from the president's team of disease experts and advisers is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EDT.

"I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus," Trump tweeted Wednesday, again using a term that has created new tensions with Beijing.

At Tuesday's briefing, Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin proposed a major stimulus package designed to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease, safeguard the U.S. economy and protect American businesses and citizens.

As part of the plan, the administration said it wants to send cash payments to most American households within the next couple weeks, but hadn't determined exactly how to do it or what the amounts would be.

"For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you," Trump tweeted. "The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!"