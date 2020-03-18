President Donald Trump meets Tuesday with tourism industry executives at the White House to discuss the federal response to the coronavirus outbreak. Photo Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Wednesday the United States will temporarily close its northern border with Canada as part of the federal plan to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.

Trump acknowledged the border closure in a tweet.

"We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our northern border with Canada to non-essential traffic," he wrote. "Trade will not be affected."

Trump said more details will be announced in a briefing from his Coronavirus Task Force at the White House Wednesday morning. The update is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. EDT.

The president indicated the briefing will also outline new action from the Food and Drug Administration.

"I will be having a news conference today to discuss very important news from the FDA concerning the Chinese Virus," Trump tweeted Wednesday, again using a term that has created new tensions with Beijing.

At Tuesday's briefing, Trump and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin proposed a major stimulus package designed to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease, safeguard the U.S. economy and protect American businesses and citizens.

As part of the plan, the administration said it wants to send cash payments to most American households within the next couple weeks, but hadn't determined exactly how to do it or what the amounts would be.

"For the people that are now out of work because of the important and necessary containment policies, for instance the shutting down of hotels, bars and restaurants, money will soon be coming to you," Trump tweeted. "The onslaught of the Chinese Virus is not your fault! Will be stronger than ever!"