March 18 (UPI) -- Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld dropped out of the 2020 Republican presidential primary Wednesday after President Donald Trump earned enough delegates to become the presumptive nominee.

Weld announced the suspension of his campaign in an Instagram post Wednesday afternoon after Trump earned enough delegates to secure a nomination following primary elections in Florida, Arizona and Illinois on Tuesday.

"Today, I'm announcing that I am suspending my candidacy for president of the United States, effective immediately," Weld wrote. "I am immensely grateful to all the patriotic women and men who have stood with me during the past 11 months in our effort to bring better government to Washington, D.C."

Weld announced his run for president in April 2019, positioning himself as a moderate alternative to Trump with a history of supporting abortion rights, same-sex marriage and rolling back federal restrictions on marijuana.

He won one delegate in the primary as several states canceled their Republican primaries. Trump won handily in most of those that held votes.

In his resignation announcement, Weld called on Trump to limit the federal budget, place prices on carbon emissions, strengthen relationships with military allies and issue more immigrant work visas.

"The reason that people all over the world look to the United States for leadership, as they do, is our dedication to the rule of law under our Constitution," Weld wrote. "It is therefore of the highest importance that the executive branch of the United States and the U.S. Justice Department, observe the rule of law in all cases and do justice without fear or favor. Without that we will truly have lost our compass."