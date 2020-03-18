The U.S. Capitol Rotunda stands empty in Washington, D.C. House Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams announced they have tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first members of Congress diagnosed with the virus. Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- U.S. House Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart and Ben McAdams became the first members of Congress to test positive for COVID-19, they announced on Wednesday evening.

Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., posted a message on Twitter saying he began self-isolating in Washington, D.C. after votes on Friday out of "abundance of caution," stating his wife has a pre-existing condition placing her at high risk. He then developed symptoms including fever and headache on Saturday before he was notified on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better. However, it is important that everyone take this extremely seriously and follow CDC guidelines in order to avoid getting sick and mitigate the spread of this virus. We must continue to work together to emerge stronger as a country during these trying times," Diaz-Balart said.

Shortly afterward, McAdams, D-Utah, also posted a statement saying he developed mild cold-like symptoms after returning from Washington, D.C. on Saturday and immediately isolated himself in his home.

He then developed a fever, dry cough and labored breathing before receiving a doctor's referral to be administered a COVID-19 test at a Utah clinic, which returned a positive result on Wednesday.

"I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we're getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat," McAdams said.

Both Diaz-Balart and McAdams said they were continuing to carry out their Congressional duties from while remaining self-quarantined.