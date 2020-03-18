March 18 (UPI) -- Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced Tuesday that all schools will close for the remainder of the academic year, making it the first state to do so as others consider adopting the drastic measure to curb coronavirus infections.

"This was not an easy decision to make," Kelly said in a statement. "It came after close consultation with the education professionals who represent local school boards, school administrators and local teachers."

Kelly announced the decision during a press conference in Topeka, stating the schools were closed to "create the space" needed to limit the disease's long-term impact.

Once sanitized, some buildings may reopen for small groups of school personnel to plan for continuous learning, she said.

"The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operations or they respond inconsistently within our local communities," she said during the address. "These unprecedented circumstances threaten the safety of our students and the professionals who work with them every day and we must respond accordingly."

The announcement came two days after Kelly recommended all public schools to close for the week. The state has at least 16 confirmed cases, according to its Department of Health and Environment.

Late last week, governors began to close schools starting with Ohio, Maryland, Michigan, New Mexico and Oregon and soon after more than two dozen followed, but with plans to reopen in a number of weeks.

According to Education Week, a total of 39 states have decided to close schools.

With Tuesday's announcement, Kansas is the first to shutter the doors of its K-12 schools for the remainder of the year but it may not be the last.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned the public Tuesday during an update that schools, which have already closed, will probably not reopen this 2019-2020 academic year.

"I would plan and assume it is unlikely that many of these schools -- few, if any -- will open before the summer break," he said.

The announcement was made in order to be transparent and honest with the public and the more than 6 million students in the state's school system, he said.

"Don't anticipate schools will open up in a week," he said. "Don't anticipate in a few weeks, and I say that because one needs to be honest and I need to be accountable to you. I don't want to mislead you, six-plus million kids in our system and their families, they need to make some plans at a time when a lot of plans are already being curtailed."

The news came as West Virginia announced its first COVID-19 patient, meaning all 50 states have now been infected with the virus. According to a live tally by Johns Hopkins University, the United States recorded more than 6,360 infections and more than 100 deaths due to the coronavirus.