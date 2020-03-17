Primary contests will proceed Tuesday in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, but Ohio's vote has been postponed. File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

Lines at the polling sites are non existence due to the Coronavirus Pandemic. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

An "I Voted" sticker sits on a wood chip pile outside of the polling center on Presidential Primary Election day at the Lake Worth community center in Lake Worth, Fla., on March 17. Lines at the polling sites are non existence due to the coronavirus fears. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden tallied an early win in Florida's primary election, news outlets projected Tuesday night.

Biden was projected to win Florida according to CNN and NBC News. He had about 61 percent of the vote compared to 22 percent for Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., with about two-thirds of votes counted. Florida carries 219 pledged delegates, making it one of the most coveted primary states.

Polls close later in Arizona and Illinois on Tuesday, with all three states offering up a total of 441 delegates in the Democratic races. Biden is expected to win handily in all three states and add to his delegate lead over Sanders.

The complications over the primaries due to the coronavirus outbreak have cut the number of poll workers and may hamper voter turnout.

RELATED Louisiana pushes back primary election due to coronavirus

Ohio, in the meantime, pulled the plug on its primary early Tuesday following several wild hours of maneuvering.

In legal wrangling that went into Tuesday morning, the Ohio Supreme Court stepped in to postpone its primary, denying a legal challenge from a candidate in Wood County, near Toledo, who argued the state's effort to delay the vote violated state election law.

Gov. Mike DeWine tried Monday to postpone the election but a Franklin County judge denied his request, saying it's too late since the polls were set to open within hours. After failing to appeal the move, Amy Acton, director of the Ohio Health Department, issued her own order to close the polls.

RELATED Joe Biden wins Washington Democratic primary

Acton's order said the delay is necessary "to avoid the imminent threat with a high probability of widespread exposure to COVID-19 with a significant risk of substantial harm to a large number of the people in the general population, including the elderly and people with weakened immune systems and chronic medical conditions."

The state's Supreme Court agreed. The Ohio Democratic primary, which will award 136 delegates, has not yet been set for a future date.

Arizona's most populous county, Maricopa, also closed most of its polling places for safety reasons because of the virus. The state said it will operate 150 "vote centers," where ballots can be cast regardless of where voters live. Voters also had an opportunity to vote by mail as well. Sixty-one delegates are awarded in Arizona.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered election authorities to close all polling places in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities there, but polling places were open normally. The state has 219 delegates.

In Illinois, polling places in schools and other locations were closed due to the coronavirus. The state, which has 155 delegates, faces a poll worker shortage and state officials expect a low voter turnout.

"We are in an untenable position at this point, and we understand and refuse to punish the [election] judges whose age or health condition might prevent them from going out," said Marisel Hernandez, chair of the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners. "[We are] bracing for the most difficult election, under the most trying of times."