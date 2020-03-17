A medical professional wearing a white lab coat and face mask waits Tuesday to send all who enter through a medical screening process at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Tuesday at the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 17 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a slight gain on Wall Street Tuesday after steep losses a day earlier that saw the index's largest single-day drop since 1987.

The Dow opened with a slight gain before briefly dipping into negative territory. By 10:30 a.m. EDT, the bellwether index had gained more than 170 points.

The S&P 500 was up more than 40 points and the Nasdaq was more than 100 points higher.

Analysts said part of the rebound is likely due to reports the Trump administration will ask Congress for $850 billion, or more, to help stabilize the U.S. economy amid the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is expected to ask for the funding later Tuesday.

Declining world oil prices over the past week have also affected U.S. indices.