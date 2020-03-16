President Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing Sunday with members of the Coronavirus Task Force at the White House on Sunday. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- Members of President Donald Trump's coronavirus task force will give a briefing update on Monday morning at the White House.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. EDT.

The update follows a series of recent steps by the Trump administration to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus disease and a move by the Federal Reserve Sunday to cut interest rates, temporarily, to near zero to safeguard the U.S. economy.

Sunday, President Donald Trump spoke to food industry leaders to discuss how the outbreak is affecting supplies at grocery stores. Grocers nationwide have been reducing hours, deep-cleaning stores and offering disinfectant wipes to shoppers.

Industry leaders urged Trump to advise shoppers against panic buying, which has cleaned out many items at stories nationwide.

"You don't have to buy so much," Trump said at a news conference Sunday. "There's no need for anybody in the country to hoard essential food supplies."