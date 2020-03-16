Seats in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House were marked with signs Monday to maintain social distancing. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 16 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump told a group of governors Monday to seek out respirators on their own to help people infected with the coronavirus instead of waiting for the federal government.

"Respirators, ventilators, all of the equipment - - try getting it yourselves," Trump told the governors during a conference call, a recording of which The New York Times obtained. "We will be backing you, but try getting it yourselves. Point of sales, much better, much more direct if you can get it yourself."

A briefing of the federal coronavirus task for is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. It is expected to be livestreamed.

Earlier, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters the White House is considering financial aid to the airline industry and a payroll tax cut for Americans. He also urged calm among investors after another shaky open on Wall Street Monday.

Trump participated in an emergency video conference call with the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Britain to address stabilizing global economies.