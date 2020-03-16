March 16 (UPI) -- Several members of a North Carolina family were shot dead over the weekend in what appears to be a murder-suicide, authorities said Monday.

Chatham County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Lt. Sara Pack said seven members of the family were found at more than one home in Moncure, N.C., Sunday night.

The suspected shooter was among the dead, officials said. The victims ranged in age from 39 to 93.

Authorities stressed that there is no ongoing danger to the community.

"Our hearts go out to the families and friends of the victims," said Chatham County Sheriff Mike Roberson. "To lose any family member is devastating, but to lose several at once to unexpected violence is unimaginable."

Investigators aren't yet sure about a motive.

Moncure is an unincorporated community about 30 miles southwest of Raleigh with a population of just over 700.