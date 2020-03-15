Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders, left, and Vice President Joe Biden will participate in the first on-on-one debate of the 2020 election on Sunday evening in Washington, D.C. Photo by Richard Ellis/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will face off in the first head-to-head primary debate of the 2020 election in Washington, D.C. on Sunday evening.

The debate will air at 8 p.m. on CNN, Univision and be streamed online on CNN.com as well as CNN's mobile apps and CNNgo apps for home streaming devices as well as Univision's digital platforms.

Sunday's debate was originally set to take place before a live audience in Phoenix but was moved to Washington, D.C., on Thursday and will be shown with no audience present as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

CNN's Dana Bash and Jake Tapper will moderate the debate alongside Univision's Ilia Calderon, who took the place of Univision anchor Jorge Ramos who "was in proximity with someone who was in direct contact with a person that tested positive for coronavirus."

The debate follows strong showings by Biden on Super Tuesday and last week's primaries and ahead of primaries scheduled for Tuesday in Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio.

Election officials in Georgia on Saturday delayed the state's March 24 primary to May 19 and Louisiana moved its April 4 primary to June 20 in response to the coronavirus.

Biden's campaign on Sunday encouraged asymptomatic voters and those not at risk of exposure to vote on Tuesday and for those at risk to take advantage of absentee or vote by mail options.

"The right to vote is the most sacred American right there is," he wrote. "State election officials are working closely with public health officials to hold safe elections. If you are feeling healthy, not showing symptoms and not at risk of being exposed to COVID-19: please vote on Tuesday."

Sanders on Sunday published a CNN op-ed calling for solidarity in response to the virus and long-term changes to the country's medical and economic systems.

"It is at this moment that we must remember that we are all in this together," wrote Sanders. "If our neighbor or co-worker gets sick, we have the potential to get sick. If our neighbors lose their jobs, then our local economies suffer and we may lose our jobs. If doctors and nurses do not have the equipment and staffing capacity they need now, people we know and love may die."