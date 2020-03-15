March 15 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force will hold a briefing on the COVID-19 outbreak on Sunday evening.

The briefing is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday after President Donald Trump said his administration has met with governors to discuss response to the coronavirus.

"We are working closely with the governors of our country's great states, which are a very big factor," Trump wrote on Twitter. "They are working very hard, along with us, to get the job properly done."

Pence heads the task force which also includes coronavirus response coordinator Dr. Deborah Brix, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institute of Health Dr. Anthony Fauci, Acting Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security Ken Cuccinelli, Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams and administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Seema Verma.

The briefing comes as the United States has 3,244 confirmed coronavirus cases and 62 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University figures.