Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, testifies during a House oversight committee hearing on coronavirus preparedness and response on Wednesday. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is preformed by appointment at the Kaiser Permanente French Campus in San Francisco on Thursday. On Friday, federal health agencies moved to speed up the availability of testing. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Workers in protective suits check IDs of patients Friday when they arrive by car at New York's first drive-through coronavirus mobile testing center at Glen Island Park in New Rochelle. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump plans to declare a national emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak to speed relief to affected Americans, administration officials said Friday.

Senior officials confirmed to ABC News and NBC News that Trump will make the announcement during a 3 p.m. EDT news conference.

"Declaring a national emergency does two things: It coveys to the public that the nation faces a serious crisis and that drastic action is necessary, and it will immediately make available resources and other support that can be directed to protect communities across the nation," former Department of Homeland Security acting Deputy Secretary John Cohen told ABC.

Earlier Friday, the Trump administration instituted new measures to speed up the availability of coronavirus testing after facing criticism from health officials and lawmakers over the slow pace of the rollout.

The Department of Health and Human Services appointed Assistant Secretary Brett Giroir to coordinate all COVID-19 testing efforts among an array of federal public health agencies.

HHS also announced it awarded nearly $1.3 million to two private companies developing rapid coronavirus tests that could yield a result within an hour.

The Food and Drug Administration said it gave the state of New York the power to authorize testing laboratories of its own choosing after Gov. Mario Cuomo voiced frustration with the ability of federal officials to manage the testing efforts.

The FDA also issued an emergency authorization for a currently available test made by Roche -- its third such authorization during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The HHS grants were given to DiaSorin Molecular of Cypress, Calif., and Qiagen LLC of Germantown, Md. The companies are developing new types of rapid coronavirus tests, which officials said could be ready for widespread deployment within 6 to 12 weeks.

The developments came after lawmakers and health officials leveled harsh criticism of the administration's performance in making COVID-19 testing easily available to Americans.

During a hearing of the House oversight committee Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, said that government efforts were failing to provide easy and accessible testing.

"The changes have been made, and testing will soon happen on a very large scale basis," Trump said in a pair of tweets Friday morning, while also faulting previous planning efforts by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under President Barack Obama.

"All Red Tape has been cut, ready to go!" he said.