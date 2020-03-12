Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, where trading was halted again Thursday after a swift drop. in the S&P 500. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Stock market trading in the United States was halted Thursday for the second time in a week when the S&P 500 fell 8.3 percent, forcing the "circuit breaker" stop at the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.

The drop comes after President Donald Trump said Wednesday night the United States would ban travelers from Europe for 30 days in response to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 9.2 percent to 2,100 points early Thursday, while the Nasdaq Composite opened with an 8.4 percent loss.

Oil prices tumbled to near $33 a barrel. Rystad Energy said canceled flights connected with the travel ban could dip oil demand by 600,000 barrels and further stoke fears of a global economic slowdown.

Dow Jones Industrial Average Futures dropped 5.22 percent before the opening bell Thursday to 22,344, giving investors the heads-up to the drop. S&P Futures took a 5.08 percent hit to 2,601, and Nasdaq Futures tumbled 5.02 percent to 7,601.50.

Overseas, the European Central Bank announced it was expanding its assets purchase program by $135.28 billion to stimulate the economy in the wake of the coronavirus, but opted not to cut interest rates. The market had expected the bank to cut rates by 10 basis points.

"The coronavirus is proving to be a significant shock to our economies," Andrea Enria, chairwoman of the ECB supervisory board, said in a statement. "Banks need to be in a position to continue financing households and corporates experiencing temporary difficulties.

"The supervisory measures agreed today aim to support banks in serving the economy and addressing operational challenges, including the pressure on their staff," Enria said.

The world's top cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, was not having a good day Thursday with its value dropping 15 percent in the first 20 minutes, falling from $7,250 for one coin to $6,160.

The popular cryptocurrencies experienced large double-digits drops in the last 24 hours, including Ethereum (28.3 percent), XRP (23.2 percent) and Bitcoin Cash (31.1 percent).