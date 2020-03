March 11 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to lead a White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing Wednesday evening.

He and other members of the task force are set to speak at 5:30 p.m. EDT from the James S. Brady Briefing Room.

The briefing comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced 31 Americans have died from the COVID-19 outbreak and more than 1,000 have been sickened.