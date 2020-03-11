Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- U.S. stock indices fell sharply again on Wednesday as markets indicated concern over an oil slump and how governments are dealing with the spread of the coronavirus.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 1,200 points by 1 p.m. EDT Wednesday. The S&P 500 was down more than 120 points and the Nasdaq had fallen more than 300 points.

Major factors on U.S. markets have been a decline in oil prices and uncertainty over the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Earlier this week Saudi Arabia announced that it would expand production capacity, in a conflict with Russia over oil supplies. The expected oversupply of oil on the global market lowered the price per barrel in markets across the world.

The situation was similar in Asian and European markets. Gains that came after the Bank of England said it would cut interest rates were negated and U.S. Treasury bonds fell again.

The White House has issued proposals to help stimulate the economy, including a cut in payroll taxes and an extension of the U.S. tax filing deadline past April 15 -- which Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Congress Wednesday could add $200 billion to the U.S. economy.