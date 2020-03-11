Former U.S. Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was hospitalized on Wednesday night after attempting to take her own life while jailed for refusing to comply with a grand jury subpoena about an investigation into WikiLeaks. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI. | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- Chelsea Manning was hospitalized on Wednesday night after attempting suicide, her legal team said.

Manning's legal team said she was recovering and is still scheduled to appear at a hearing on Friday on a motion to terminate civil contempt sanctions stemming from her decision to refuse testimony before a grand jury last year.

"In spite of those sanctions -- which have so far included over a year of so-called 'coercive' incarceration and nearly half a million dollars in threatened fines -- she remains unwavering in her refusal to participate in a secret grand jury process that she sees as highly susceptible to abuse," her team said.

In 2013, Manning was imprisoned for 35 years for leaking classified government documents to WikiLeaks in 2010. In 2017, President Barack Obama commuted her sentence.

Manning was first sent to jail for contempt in March 2019 for refusing to testify about the release of WikiLeaks documents she leaked in 2010, stating she doesn't believe in the grand jury process and wouldn't answer questions from a secret grand jury regarding the case.

She was ultimately released from the Alexandria Detention Center after that grand jury term expired but prosecutors immediately issued a second subpoena.