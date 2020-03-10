Army Gen. Jack Keane delivers remarks after President Donald Trump awarded him the Medal of Freedom. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday presented the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Gen. Jack Keane.

Trump praised Keane, a retired four-star Army general and senior strategic analyst for Fox News, as a "courageous warrior and a fearless patriot" as he presented him with the highest civilian honor.

"Jack Keane is a visionary, a brilliant strategist and an American hero. General, you will be remembered as one of the finest and most dedicated soldiers in a long, and storied history of the United States military no question about it," Trump said.

Keane served as a paratrooper in the Vietnam War and later as vice chief of staff of the U.S. Army.

He retired from the military in 2003 and received multiple awards for his military service including two Defense Distinguished Service Medals, five Legions of Merit, two Army Distinguished Service Medals, a Silver Star and Bronze Star as well as the Ronald Reagan Peace award.

Keane referenced his work as a television national security analyst as he accepted the award, saying that talking about his life adds "a little bit of tension" that he doesn't normally feel when speaking publicly.

"I'm deeply honored to by this extraordinary award and to receive it here, at the White House surrounded by family, by friends and by senior government officials is really quite overwhelming," he said.