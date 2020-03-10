March 10 (UPI) -- School teachers in St. Paul, Minn., began a labor strike on Tuesday after negotiations lasted late into the overnight hours but ultimately failed to produce an agreement.

The St. Paul Federation of Educators, which represents 3,600 teachers and support staff, filed its strike notice and said a reduction in new employees is one of the greatest issues.

"All St. Paul Public Schools and activities are canceled today, due to a St. Paul Federation of Educators union strike, the school district said on its website.

The union said Sunday no progress had been made on adding mental health, multilingual and special education supports or expanding restorative practices to address racial disparities in its schools.

"We are ready to get called back to negotiations when the district is ready to move," Nick Faber, president of the union, said Tuesday.

"We don't take this lightly. Educators want to be with their students. But they want their students to have the resources they need."

St. Paul Superintendent Joe Gothard called on the union Monday to take negotiations to arbitration so schools could stay open.

The district said adding mental health teams the union wants would cost $30 million per year.

"The challenge is if we agree to allocate more resources to satisfy one bargaining unit, it will impact our resources to provide fair contracts with other bargaining units," St. Paul School Board President Marny Xiong said.

"It will also mean we will need to make cuts to other programs and needs for our schools. The reality is that there isn't a secret pot of money hiding somewhere."