Dr. Jerome Adams, U.S. surgeon general, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to send out 4 million virus testing kits to local health officials by the end of the week. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on Tuesday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- U.S. deaths from the coronavirus epidemic rose to 26 and confirmed cases reached 761 Tuesday as the surgeon general warned the situation will likely "get worse before it gets better."

Data compiled by Johns Hopkins University showed the number of U.S. cases had risen by 150, with four additional deaths, in less than 24 hours. The university reported the worldwide total of confirmed COVID-19 cases at nearly 116,000, with 4,087 deaths as of mid-morning Tuesday.

The mounting caseload came as U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams advised Americans not to panic but also said "people should know that this is going to likely get worse before it gets better."

Speaking on ABC News' Good Morning America, Adams said U.S. residents should be prepared but not afraid.

"We've been here before -- H1N1, SARS, MERS," he said. "We know how to handle this, and really what we're trying to communicate to people now is how they can prepare."

Adams the CDC is working to send out 4 million virus testing kits by the end of the week after experiencing problems, "scaling up" the number of tests available to local officials. The goal is to reach a level where "every American can rapidly get tested" if so ordered by their doctor.

Meanwhile, the U.S. stock market, which on Monday plunged by its largest single-day total since the financial crisis of 2008, staged a significant rebound Tuesday following remarks by President Donald Trump that he would push for a tax-cut economic stimulus.

RELATED Grand Princess cruise ship with 21 positive coronavirus cases docks in California

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped by nearly 800 points at the opening bell. The S&P was up 3.1 percent at midmorning while the Nasdaq Composite Index had posted a 3.3 percent improvement.

The spread of the virus, coupled with an emerging oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, triggered a massive sell-off on Monday as each of the major indexes dropped by at least 7 percent and $1.87 trillion was shed from the S&P 500 Index alone.

In a press briefing Monday afternoon, however, Trump promised "very major" steps to stimulate the economy and said he would meet with Senate Republicans on Tuesday to discuss payroll tax cuts.

In California, health officials in Santa Clara County issued a legal order banning mass gatherings of 1,000 or more people, starting Wednesday through the rest of the month.

The order could affect major sports events in San Jose, including those of the San Jose Sharks of the National Hockey League and the San Jose Earthquakes of Major League Soccer. The Sharks, whose season doesn't conclude until April, said Tuesday they would abide by the order.