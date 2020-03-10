March 10 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence said Tuesday that the White House Coronavirus Task Force is considering additional travel advisories in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Speaking in the James S. Brady Briefing Room, Pence said the task force had a "very thorough discussion" about the prospect of recommending additional travel advisories to President Donald Trump.

"We're going to be bringing those recommendations forward in the time and manner that we as the White House Coronavirus Task Force determine are appropriate. It's literally a day-to-day consideration," he said.

In February the United States issued Level 4 travel advisories urging Americans not to travel to Iran or China. The virus has been tied to a market in Wuhan, China.

The State Department has also issued advisories to exercise increased caution to Egypt, Hong Kong, Japan and Macau as well as to reconsider travel to Azerbaijan, Italy, Mongolia, South Korea and Turkmenistan.

Earlier Tuesday Pence participated in a briefing with Trump and health insurers, where they announced a number of measures to fight the economic effect of COVID-19.