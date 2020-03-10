IKEA said it has received two reports of children being slightly injured by the dressers. File Photo by Sascha Steinbach/EPA-EFE

March 10 (UPI) -- Swedish furniture giant IKEA has recalled more than 800,000 dressers sold in the United States and Canada, due to concerns they may fall over and cause serious injury to children.

The three-drawer dressers, made by Kullen, do not meet industry standards concerning stability, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said in a recall notice.

Industry standards designed to protect children from falling dressers were updated last August, but the IKEA model didn't comply. The retailer ultimately pulled the dressers from stores in December and issued a recall on March 4, USA Today reported.

The recall involves 820,000 dressers. IKEA said it's received reports of two children receiving minor injuries out of a total six tip-over incidents.

IKEA dressers have been linked to the deaths of at least nine children in the last 30 years. The retailer in January agreed to a $46 million settlement with the parents of a California child who died in 2017. A year earlier, IKEA recalled 17 million dressers because they didn't meet industry safety standards.

Vladimir Brajkovic, head of product compliance for IKEA, told USA Today that logistical challenges delayed the dressers' removal from store shelves last year.

"Implementing a new standard or legislation is always a big undertaking for a company of our size," he said. "Products are distributed globally to IKEA stores through an extensive distribution network involving large-scale logistics management."

IKEA was founded in Sweden in 1943 and is now based in the Netherlands.