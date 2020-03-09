Traders talk while they wait for trading to resume after the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Monday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A new crisis roiled the financial markets Monday morning as a crash in oil prices sent stocks into a freefall so bad that it triggered an automatic halt in trading.

The New York Stock Exchange stopped trading for 15 minutes after indexes fell 7 percent. The S&P 500 dropped to that threshold within the first hour of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,900 points.

The fall was tripped by the collapse of oil prices after Saudi Arabia said it increased oil production in response to Russia last week failing to join OPEC in curtailing production in the face of the coronavirus.

The markets have been volatile with the threat of the coronavirus turning into a pandemic across the globe. But it was Saudi Arabia's oil production call that cratered the oil market by about 30 percent, leading to Monday's drop.

The markets reopened shortly after the pause, but fears of an international economic slowdown persisted Monday. Stocks closed sharply down in Asia and were down late in Europe.

"There's always winners and losers in any market, but right now the idea that lower gasoline prices are going to put more cash in workers' pockets and give consumer spending and the economy a boost doesn't seem to cushion the blow for stock market investors," Chris Rupkey, MUFG's chief financial economist, said. "They want out. Big time. The sky is falling."

The coronavirus already had markets rattled before the Saudi announcement. Some businesses have told workers to stay home and telecommute while universities like Stanford and Columbia are postponing classes.

"If you ever wondered what would happen if someone lobbed a hand grenade into a bloodbath, now you know," Tom Holland of investor advisory firm Gavekal, said. "It's not pretty. Investors logging onto their screens on Monday have been greeted by a sea of red, the like of which has not been seen for 10 years."