March 9 (UPI) -- Police in Ohio said they are investigating a weekend shooting that left one person dead and 17 others injured at a party hosted by a Cleveland motorcycle club.

The Cleveland Division of Police said in a statement Sunday that officers responded to reports of a shooting the night prior at a party hosted by the Omens Motorcycle Club with others, including the Zulus and the Wheels of Soul, in attendance.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found a black 48-year-old man dead with multiple gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The shooting began after a group of people who were ejected from the party for fighting opened fire at attendees who then fired back, authorities said. At least 17 people, both men and women, were injured in the exchange, and many of them arrived on their own to hospitals throughout the city. The injuries ranged from minor to those that required surgery, the police added.

The Cleveland Division of Police said officers had to secure "the chaotic and dangerous scene" and that no officers were injured while doing so. Once secured, police began to question witnesses and victims, some of whom may also be suspects in the case, police said.

"The Cleveland Division of Police is currently carrying on with this multilayered and systematic approach to the investigation," said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin D. Williams. "Investigators are making progress, though this process is extremely detailed and involved."

Mayor Frank G. Jackson offered his condolences to the victims.

"Once again, the easy availability of guns and the disregard for life leads to tragedy," Jackson said in a statement. "The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating this incident and these perpetrators will be brought to justice."