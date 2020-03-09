The cruise ship had been floating off the coast of Calfornia since Thursday as they awaited clearance to return to land. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The Grand Princess cruise ship carrying 2,421 passengers and 1,113 crew members including 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 docked in Oakland on Monday. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- A cruise ship carrying 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 docked in Oakland on Monday after waiting off the California coast since Thursday.

The Grand Princess arrived at the Port of Oakland Monday afternoon carrying 2,421 passengers and 1,113 crew members all of whom will be screened for the coronavirus disease before departing the ship.

Two passengers and 19 crew members have already tested positive for the virus.

Princess Cruises announced Sunday that passengers who require immediate medical attention will be disembarked first and said that it completed delivery of prescription refills to passengers over the weekend.

The 962 California residents on the ship will be the next to depart followed by passengers from other states and international travelers.

California residents will be transported to Travis Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif., and Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego for a 14-day quarantine period while American passengers from other states will be transferred to bases in Texas and Georgia. The cruise line said it has not yet determined plans for a crew quarantine.

"To avoid delays, testing will be conducted when guests arrive at their onward destination," Princess Cruises said. "Once disembarkation of the guests is completed, the crew will remain onboard and Grand Princess will depart from San Francisco bay."