U.S. News Police: Family of 4 found dead in Houston-area home By Daniel Uria ( ) March 8 (UPI) --

Authorities in the Houston area are investigating the deaths of four people at a home in Fort Bend County early Sunday morning.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a wellness check at around 4:15 a.m. where they discovered two adults and two teenagers dead.

"The suspect, 48, appears to have killed his wife, two teen sons and two dogs before turning the gun on himself and killing himself," the sheriff's office wrote in an update Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as the suspect's 49-year-old wife and their two sons aged 13 and 16.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims as they waited to notify next of kin.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said deputies responded to the welfare check call about a man who appeared to be suicidal and/or sought to harm his family.

Investigators added it appeared the sheriff's office had not been called to the residence before.