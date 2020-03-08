Authorities in the Houston area are investigating the deaths of four people at a home in Fort Bend County early Sunday morning.

Fort Bend County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call for a wellness check at around 4:15 a.m. where they discovered two adults and two teenagers dead.

"The suspect, 48, appears to have killed his wife, two teen sons and two dogs before turning the gun on himself and killing himself," the sheriff's office wrote in an update Sunday afternoon.

The victims were identified as the suspect's 49-year-old wife and their two sons aged 13 and 16.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the victims as they waited to notify next of kin.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said deputies responded to the welfare check call about a man who appeared to be suicidal and/or sought to harm his family.

Investigators added it appeared the sheriff's office had not been called to the residence before.

COVID-19: Grand Princess with 21 positive cases to dock in U.S. Monday
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
COVID-19: Grand Princess with 21 positive cases to dock in U.S. Monday
March 8 (UPI) -- The Grand Princess cruise ship, with at least 21 positive cases of COVID-19, is set to dock in the United States on Monday as the country has more than 400 confirmed cases of the virus.
Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Kamala Harris endorses Joe Biden for president
March 8 (UPI) -- U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, who ended her bid for U.S. president last December, on Sunday announced her her endorsement of Joe Biden for the job.
Quick-hitting disturbance to bring wet start to week to Plains, Midwest
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Quick-hitting disturbance to bring wet start to week to Plains, Midwest
March 8 (UPI) -- After a warm, sunny and windy weekend across much of the nation's heartland, a quick-hitting round of rain will streak across the center of the country early next week.
2 rowhouses burn in D.C. blaze, displacing 5
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
2 rowhouses burn in D.C. blaze, displacing 5
March 7 (UPI) -- Officials in Washington, D.C., reported that the use of a torch during weatherproofing caused a two-alarm fire that displaced at least seven people.
COVID-19: First U.S. East Coast deaths reported in Florida
U.S. News // 1 day ago
COVID-19: First U.S. East Coast deaths reported in Florida
March 7 (UPI) -- Florida health officials have announced the first two U.S. East Coast deaths from coronavirus as the governor there seeks $25 million in emergency funding to respond to the disease.
Thousands of Tennesseans still in the dark after tornadoes
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Thousands of Tennesseans still in the dark after tornadoes
March 7 (UPI) -- More than 9,000 Tennessee residents were without power Saturday after a series of seven tornadoes killed at least 24 people this week.
Illinois Supreme Court declines to dismiss Jussie Smollett charges
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Illinois Supreme Court declines to dismiss Jussie Smollett charges
March 7 (UPI) -- The Illinois Supreme Court has rejected actor Jussie Smollett's request to dismiss a case in which he's accused of falsely reporting that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack near his Chicago home.
Spring fever alert issued for big part of U.S.
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Spring fever alert issued for big part of U.S.
March 7 (UPI) -- Following a burst of chilly air that raced from the Midwest on Friday into the Northeast on Saturday, weather whiplash will allow springlike warmth to build from the Great Plains to the Eastern Seaboard.
Pentagon sends over 150 service members to southern border
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Pentagon sends over 150 service members to southern border
March 7 (UPI) -- The Pentagon said it will send over 150 service members to be stationed Saturday at border crossings in California and Texas.
AccuWeather: Damage from Tennessee tornadoes approaches $2B
U.S. News // 1 day ago
AccuWeather: Damage from Tennessee tornadoes approaches $2B
AccuWeather estimates the total damage and economic loss caused by the tornado outbreak in Tennessee in the early morning of Tuesday will be between $1.5 billion and $2 billion.

