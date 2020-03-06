March 6 (UPI) -- The White House coronavirus task force is scheduled to give a press briefing Friday evening.

The team, led by Vice President Mike Pence, is expected to give an update on COVID-19 at 5 p.m. in the James S. Brady Briefing Room. The briefing, originally scheduled for 3 p.m., was pushed back to later in the evening.

The briefing comes after President Donald Trump signed a $8.3 billion funding bill to fight the virus in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus has sickened 164 people and killed 11 in the United States as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Johns Hopkins, basing its numbers on the latest state and local health departments, reports 256 ill and 14 dead as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.