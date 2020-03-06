Prosecutors say Oleg Tinkov hid $1 billion in assets and income when he renounced his U.S. citizenship seven years ago. File Photo by Anatoly Maltsev/EPA-EFE

March 6 (UPI) -- Oleg Tinkov, a Russian billionaire, is free on bail in London after he was indicted by the U.S. Justice Department for filing false tax returns.

Tinkov, a majority shareholder of TCS Financial Group, was charged in a four-page indictment last September that was unsealed Thursday. He's charged with filing a false return and making a false document.

Prosecutors say Tinkov hid $1 billion in assets and income when he renounced his U.S. citizenship in 2013. The Russian investor, who held U.S. citizenship for 17 years, faces a maximum sentence of three years in prison, as well as supervised release, restitution and fines.

Tinkov posted a $27 million bail to avoid jail while he fights extradition to the United States.

"As a result of an initial public offering on the London Stock Exchange in 2013, Tinkov beneficially owned more than $1 billion worth of the bank's shares," the Justice Department said in a statement.

"Three days after the IPO, Tinkov renounced his U.S. citizenship -- a taxable event requiring Tinkov to report to the IRS the constructive sale of his worldwide assets, report the gain on the constructive sale of those assets to the IRS, and pay tax on such gain."

Prosecutors say Tinkov owned more than $1 billion worth of TCS shares at the time of "his expatriation through a British Virgin Island structure."

Tinkov Bank, which he started in 2006, is said to be one of the world's largest online banks and has about 8 million customers in Russia. Forbes estimates his net worth at $2.1 billion.