President Donald Trump signs an $8.3 billion coronavirus supplemental funding bill Friday, alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, in the Diplomatic Room of the White House. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a $8.3 billion coronavirus funding bill at the White House on Friday after canceling a trip to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, and later reviving it.

Some of the money is earmarked for local officials on the front lines fighting the coronavirus in the United States. The measure also includes more than $3 billion in vaccine research.

There are so far 164 cases in 19 states and 11 people in the United States have died so far, the CDC said in an update Friday. Fifty-four of the cases involved person-to-person spread or are travel-related. The rest are under investigation, the agency said.

The House and Senate passed the bipartisan bill Wednesday and Thursday to pledge billions toward fighting coronavirus disease. The $8.3 billion far exceeded the $2.5 billion Trump's administration asked for.

Trump was originally supposed to sign the bill at CDC headquarters in Atlanta, but the White House said the trip was called off due to the president's reluctance to interfere with agency operations and its "mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency."

Later Friday morning, however, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told reporters the CDC was back on the schedule.

She explained the trip was initially canceled over suspicions that a CDC staff member had contracted the coronavirus, and said the administration was acting "out of an abundance of caution." The staffer's test results were ultimately negative.

Trump will visit the CDC after a stop in Nashville to assess the damage from this week's deadly tornadoes.

Also on Friday's schedule is a trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida for meetings with campaign supporters.