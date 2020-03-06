President Donald Trump (R) signs the $8.3 billion coronavirus supplemental funding bill alongside Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar in the Diplomatic Room of the White House on Friday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed a $8.3 billion coronavirus funding bill at the White House on Friday after canceling a trip to the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Some of the money is earmarked for local officials on the front lines fighting the coronavirus in the United States, where there are 149 cases in 19 states. Twelve people in the United States have died.

The measure also includes more than $3 billion in vaccine research.

Vice President Mike Pence, who's leading the U.S. coronavirus response, said on a visit to Washington state Thursday that Trump would sign the bill in Atlanta. But White House officials said the trip was canceled because the president didn't want to interfere with CDC operations and its "mission to protect the health and welfare of their people and the agency."

The president's schedule Friday had Trump traveling to Atlanta after a tour of tornado-ravaged Nashville. Still on the schedule is a trip to his Mar-a-Lago resort in South Florida for meetings with campaign supporters.

The House and Senate passed the coronovirus bill Wednesday and Thursday to pledge billions toward fighting coronavirus disease. The $8.3 billion far exceeded the $2.5 billion Trump's administration asked for. The president has indicated he will approve levels higher than what he'd asked for.