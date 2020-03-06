March 6 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump toured areas of tornado-ravaged Tennessee on Friday, where he promised to "take care" of those who were affected by two powerful twisters earlier this week.

The president joined Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and members of the Federal Emergency Management Agency as he visited Putnam County, one of the hardest-hit areas from Tuesday's tornadoes -- one of which touched down in Nashville and the other about 70 miles east of the city.

Twenty-five people died in Nashville, Cookeville and the Cumberland Plateau.

"They're wiped out," Trump said during his visit Friday. "We're going to be with them all the way.

"We're going to take care of what they need."

Trump approved a major disaster declaration for Tennessee on Thursday, freeing up federal funds to assist people in Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties.

Lee told reporters the state will recover.

"Tennesseans have shown up. We're the volunteer state: We've shown up by the thousands," he said. "We're gonna overcome. This state knows how to do that."

Sports teams in the state, including the Tennessee Titans and the Nashville Predators, offered assistance to the victims, along with celebrities such as Taylor Swift.

The National Weather Service said Friday at least four tornadoes touched down in Tennessee late Monday and early Tuesday. The other two weren't strong enough to be rated on the tornado scale.