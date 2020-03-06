Traders work on the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on Wall Street in New York City on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 256 points Friday to cap off a wild week of trading that showed overall small gains.

The Dow closed at 25,864 points, a 0.9 percent drop from Thursday. The S&P 500 fell 500 points or 1.7 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 162 points or 1.8 percent.

Friday's losses were relatively minor compared to a day prior, when the Dow fell nearly 1,000 points amid concerns over the coronavirus. The major U.S. index saw its worst week of trading since the 2008 financial crisis last week.

A brief rally after former Vice President Joe Biden's positive showing on Super Tuesday was short-lived, but enough to end the week with small gains.

A positive jobs report Friday wasn't enough to end the day on a positive note. The U.S. economy added 273,000 jobs in February, crushing most analysts' expectations. The unemployment rate also dipped to 3.5 percent.

"Markets have not done well on Fridays because we are all expecting the situation to worsen over the weekend," said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, according to CNBC.

The Washington Post reported that a drop in the 10-year Treasury yield, in which bonds are paying less than 1 percent, contributed to Friday's drop.