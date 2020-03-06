Chipotle founder and former CEO Steve Ells has stepped down as board chairman, the company said. Photo by Susan Montgomery/Shutterstock.com

March 6 (UPI) -- Steve Ells, founder and former CEO of the Chipotle Mexican Grill chain of fast food restaurants, has stepped down from his position as board chairman, the company announced Friday.

He will be replaced by current CEO Brian Niccol, who will continue in both positions going forward, the Denver-based company said.

Niccol took over from Ells as Chipotle's CEO in 2018 after leaving the top post at Taco Bell. Under his tenure, the Mexican food chain has increased sales and expanded its menu offerings at its 2,600 locations.

"Steve Ells is a visionary founder who not only created a new and successful brand, but also revolutionized casual dining in 1993 with the introduction of Chipotle and the concept of food with integrity," said Neil Flanzraich, the company's lead independent board member.

"We are grateful for all that Steve has done for Chipotle, including helping build and guide the current leadership team, and for his service as executive chairman during the last two years."

Ells said Niccol is "absolutely the right person to lead Chipotle forward and I've never been more confident about the future of this great company," adding, "I am especially grateful to the employees and our valued customers over the last 27 years who helped make Chipotle the unmatched brand in fast casual dining it is today."

Ells left the day-to-day management of Chipotle two years ago to concentrate on "innovation" as board chairman. He is credited with introducing the ideas of offering fresh meal items and sourcing ingredients from ethically minded suppliers to the fast food industry, helping to usher in the era of "fast casual" dining experiences.

Late in his tenure as CEO, however, he was forced to deal with outbreaks of norovirus and E. coli which sickened dozens of people in 11 states and temporarily closed restaurants. All Chipotle restaurants closed down for one day in February 2016 for employee training in the wake of the food safety scandals.