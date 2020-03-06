March 6 (UPI) -- Vice President Mike Pence revealed Friday that 21 people -- 19 employees and two passengers -- on board the Grand Princess cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus.

He made the announcement during a daily White House coronavirus task force briefing at the White House.

Pence said the ship will dock at a non-commercial port over the weekend and all people on board will be tested.

The briefing came after President Donald Trump signed a $8.3 billion funding bill to fight COVID-19 in the United States.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the virus has sickened 164 people and killed 11 in the United States as of 4 p.m. Thursday. Johns Hopkins, basing its numbers on the latest state and local health departments, reports 256 ill and 14 dead as of 12:30 p.m. Friday.